Chloe performs in city

A GROUP of Leongatha Secondary College VCE music students went to the Melbourne Recital Centre to hear Chloe Wylie perform in front of an audience of more than 500 people recently.

As one the highest achieving music students in the state, Chloe was selected to perform as part of the Top Class VCE music concert series.

Chloe looked awestruck and dazzled by the lights and massive audience as she took to the stage, but as soon as she sat down with her guitar in front of her, she transformed into the ultimate professional.

She then mesmerised the audience with sensitive interpretation of Into the Dreaming by Australia composer Peter Sculthorpe.

Chloe’s performance was amazing. Leongatha Secondary College music students are proud of her as is all of Leongatha.

As she left the stage, Chloe smiled and gave a typical country wave when she spotted classmate Sarah Bouquet in the audience.

In 2017 Chloe will complete her second Year 12 VCE music performance subject.

Journey to fame: from left, Leongatha Secondary College VCE students Emily Duffus, Annie Carter, James Cantwell, Chloe Wylie, Riley Smith, Lester Berryman and Sarah Boutque at the Melbourne Recital Centre.

