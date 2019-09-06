Choose a fulfilling career



Scientific research suggests teaching is one the most gratifying and rewarding careers available.

EVERYBODY wants a decent job, but here’s an important question for you – what drives you?

Would you like to pursue a career that feels meaningful? Is leaving a legacy high on your list of priorities?

If you answered yes than a career in teaching might be one worth considering.

This vocation is one of the most direct ways to make an impact, and if you are driven by the desire to help those around you, being a teacher is an invaluable contribution to your community.

Teachers do more than educate and their impact extends far beyond the classroom: teachers impart life lessons and are put in a position to influence student’s decisions, behaviours, strengths, weaknesses and imaginations.

Essentially this profession lets you take part in shaping the next generation.

Not only will you get to share your existing knowledge but you will also get to dig deeply into topics and learn something new along the way.

Teachers must also stay on top of new technologies, trends and historic events, ensuring you’ll always be learning something new.

While some people may flourish in a job where they know exactly what is expected, for many the thought of repeating the same task every day is tedious.

If you’re the type of person who avoids getting stuck in a rut, teaching may be just right for you.

It’s a job with built-in variety as you work through new units, teach new topics and work with new children each year.

It’s also a highly transferable skill: if you train to become a qualified teacher you’ll be able to work almost anywhere in the world.

International schools are growing in number all over the globe and many are looking favourably upon teachers who have trained and qualified in English.

