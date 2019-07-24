Posted by brad

Christian Zahra and Rick Brown named extra administrators of South Gippsland Shire Council

NEW LEADERS: Christian Zahra, Julie Eisenbise and Rick Brown were officially sworn in this morning as the administrators of South Gippsland Shire Council. Photo: South Gippsland Shire Council.



FORMER McMillan MP Christian Zahra is one of two new administrators appointed to run South Gippsland Shire Council.

He will be joined by Rick Brown, with existing administrator Julie Eisenbise named chairperson.

Their appointment by the State Government follows council’s sacking in June, due to the government losing faith in council’s ability to govern for the community.

The panel will act as the council effective from today until the next election for the council in 2021.

The government dismissed the council in June following the recommendation of the Commission of Inquiry into the council.

The Commission of Inquiry found a high level of councillor conflict had impaired the council’s performance of its role, decision-making and reputation within the community.

Mr Zahra is a public policy and strategy expert with experience in rural and regional development.

He has held senior roles in government and not-for-profit organisations including serving as Member for McMillan in the federal parliament and as the former CEO of the Wunan Foundation.

Mr Brown was a member of the RMIT Council for 13 years and director of the university’s commercial company, and since 2009 has been a consultant providing policy and strategic advice.

Former Manningham City Council mayor Ms Eisenbise will lead the panel, after she was made an interim administrator in June to act in place of the council while the full panel was being established.

The two-year appointment period will allow the administrators to properly embed best practice within council to ensure it is functioning to its full capacity by 2021, a government statement said.

“The appointment of the administrators is about returning good governance to the people of South Gippsland,” Local Government Minister Adem Somyurek said.

“We’ve acted swiftly to rebuild this council and deliver the highest standards of conduct, transparency and integrity to the local community.

“The administrators will work as a team to ensure the council is focused on governing in the best interests of the local community and providing first class services.”