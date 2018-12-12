Posted by brad

Christmas cheer in Korumburra

THE Korumburra community is set to celebrate the Christmas season during the town’s annual celebration Christmas In Korumburra on its main street on Saturday, December 15.

An initiative of members of the Korumburra Business Association (KBA) and supported by the Koringal Women’s Service, Lions and Rotary clubs of Korumburra, the event caters for families and is free.

KBA president Noelene Cosson said the focus was for children to wander through Commercial Street and enjoy free activities including lolly jar guessing games, a CFA display and music.

“It’s not really a Christmas celebration without Santa Claus so children are welcome to have a free photo taken with him during the day,” Ms Cosson said.

“We are very pleased to be organising this free event and are very grateful for all the assistance from the community groups.

“Not to be missed will be the South Gippsland Concert Band and the school choirs from Korumburra and St Josephs primary schools.”

The event from 9am to midday is expected to draw a number of visitors to the town’s centre on Commercial Street and unite the community to celebrate the Christmas spirit.