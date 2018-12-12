Wednesday, December 12th, 2018 | Posted by

Christmas cheer in Korumburra

THE Korumburra community is set to celebrate the Christmas season during the town’s annual celebration Christmas In Korumburra on its main street on Saturday, December 15.

An initiative of members of the Korumburra Business Association (KBA) and supported by the Koringal Women’s Service, Lions and Rotary clubs of Korumburra, the event caters for families and is free.

KBA president Noelene Cosson said the focus was for children to wander through Commercial Street and enjoy free activities including lolly jar guessing games, a CFA display and music.

“It’s not really a Christmas celebration without Santa Claus so children are welcome to have a free photo taken with him during the day,” Ms Cosson said.

“We are very pleased to be organising this free event and are very grateful for all the assistance from the community groups.

“Not to be missed will be the South Gippsland Concert Band and the school choirs from Korumburra and St Josephs primary schools.”

The event from 9am to midday is expected to draw a number of visitors to the town’s centre on Commercial Street and unite the community to celebrate the Christmas spirit.

 

Tree cheer: Korumburra Business Association secretary Shirley Arestia and president Noelene Cosson welcome the community to the upcoming Christmas In Korumburra celebration.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=26934

Posted by on Dec 12 2018. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...
  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...

Recently Added