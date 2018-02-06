Circus delights cast spell

THE circus hit Leongatha last week and Wonthaggi on the weekend, with an impressive array of acts drawing plenty to the shows.

The globe of death had everyone on their toes as two motorbikes travelled at speeds up to 80 km/h inside a confined space; but this time three people had to stand inside that globe as the motorbikes roared around them!

It was almost a relief to see circus promoter Damian Syred and two of the showgirls get through unscathed!

On a lighter note there were plenty of impressive acrobatic displays, dancing horses, performing dogs and magic illusions to keep the audience thoroughly entertained.

The circus now shifts to Warragul where it plays on February 6 (7.30pm), 7 (7.30pm), and 8 (6pm).