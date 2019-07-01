Posted by brad

CityLink tolls to rise

South Gippsland motorists will pay more to use CityLink from today.

Eastern Victoria Region MLC Melina Bath said the rises would pay for the West Gate Tunnel project.

She said said the CityLink toll increase, which passed through the state upper house in March, unfairly and unjustly targeted Gippsland motorists, who use the tollway to travel from Melbourne’s east to west.

“Frustratingly Gippsland motorists are locked into paying the 4.25 per cent increase in freeway tolls each year for the next 10 years to pay for this tunnel,” she said.

“Tolls will now continue on the Monash Freeway right up until 2045 and a daily user of CityLink will pay up to $87,060 in extra tolls during this time period.”