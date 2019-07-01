Monday, July 1st, 2019 | Posted by

CityLink tolls to rise

South Gippsland motorists will pay more to use CityLink from today.

 

CityLink toll increases come into effect today.

Eastern Victoria Region MLC Melina Bath said the rises would pay for the West Gate Tunnel project.

She said said the CityLink toll increase, which passed through the state upper house in March, unfairly and unjustly targeted Gippsland motorists, who use the tollway to travel from Melbourne’s east to west.

“Frustratingly Gippsland motorists are locked into paying the 4.25 per cent increase in freeway tolls each year for the next 10 years to pay for this tunnel,” she said.

“Tolls will now continue on the Monash Freeway right up until 2045 and a daily user of CityLink will pay up to $87,060 in extra tolls during this time period.”

 

 

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=29241

Posted by on Jul 1 2019. Filed under News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • wstaton: I guess it means he will not be able to attend any council meetings saving us ratepayers his claims for...
  • rojo: Awesome work Lynette
  • vbresident: I read Ms Page’s offering and nearly choked laughing. We have a property on the second estate in...
  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...

Recently Added