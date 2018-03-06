Classy vealers in demand

There were approximately 1540 export and 200 young cattle penned representing an increase of 475 head week on week.

A northern export processor rejoined the usual buying group after a short absence in a dearer market in places.

A better selection of vealers sold to solid demand while yearling heifers to the trade improved 5c/kg. Grown steers sold firm while the larger selection of bullocks eased slightly.

Heavy weight Friesian and secondary crossbred manufacturing steers improved 8c to 9c while the better finished lots eased 6c/kg, with a few pens of very heavy steers having an effect on the average.

Cows sold mostly 5c to 10c/kg dearer and more in places. The better shaped heavy bulls eased 2c to 5c while the dairy lots held firm.

Vealers suited to butchers sold from 275c to 311c/kg. Yearling heifers to the trade made between 250c and 272c/kg.

Grown steers sold between 250c and 272c/kg for a limited selection. Bullocks made from 252c to 270c/kg. Heavy Friesian manufacturing steers sold from 205c to 225c with the crossbred portion from 225c to 259c/kg.

Most light and medium weight cows made between 142c and 192c/kg. Heavy weight cows sold mostly between 178c and 220c after a top of 230c/kg. The better shaped heavy bulls made from 212c to 247c with the dairy lots from 190c to 234c/kg.