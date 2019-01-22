Coaches announced

KORUMBURRA City Soccer Club is pleased to announce its senior coaches for the 2019 season.

Returning for another season in charge of the senior women’s team is Andrew Halkett and the senior men’s coach is David Newton.

Andrew took the senior women’s team to the finals last year and is looking to further build on this achievement.

Andrew has had a long association with the world game, having played in various teams in the Valley including Traralgon City, Morwell Falcons before moving to Warragul.

After retiring from playing, Andrew became a goalkeeping coach and has worked with a number of teams in the Valley and on the Mornington Peninsula, as well as training representative teams from Gippsland and the Victorian U17s team.

During his time coaching, he has produced eight goalkeepers who have represented Victoria.

Andrew is looking forward to continue the development of the senior women’s team at Korumburra and hopefully reach finals again.

David Newton hails from Scotland and started playing at a young age in Edinburgh.

His love for football was passed on from his dad.

He has represented clubs in Edinburgh, Auckland, Melbourne and joined Korumburra City last season.

“I started out as a striker and loved scoring goals; however I soon learned that football is a team game and I ended up as more of a utility man playing wherever required across midfield, defence and even goalkeeper,” he said.

Apart from a short spell as a junior coach, this will be David’s inaugural season as a coach.

“David showed great leadership on the field last season, and we looked forward to seeing him work with the Senior Men’s team this season,” club president Rory Cull said.

Pre season for the senior teams has started with the first few weeks’ sessions being run at the oval behind Coal Creek until the cricket season finishes then training will be back at the Richard Street Recreation Reserve.

New and returning players are invited to come along, check out our Facebook page or email korumburracitysc.secretary@outlook.com for more details.

An announcement regards junior coaches will be made in the next few weeks, along with dates for when junior training begins.