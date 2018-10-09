Tuesday, October 9th, 2018 | Posted by

Coaches inspire little athletes

SATURDAY saw the first competition meet for Leongatha Little Athletics.
A bright, sunny day welcomed 123 eager athletes to the Leongatha Velodrome.
The committee was excited to see lots of new families, along with the returning athletes.
The club was fortunate enough to host a coaching clinic last week with coaches from Little Athletics Victoria passing on their wealth of knowledge and skills set to eight of our parents, along with parents from other clubs in the Gippsland Region. There will be an immense benefit to the Leongatha Little Athletes as a result of this clinic.
Two of Leongatha Little Athletics Club’s retired little athletes Angus Ritchie and Maddi Cruickshank have taken on the role of On Track coordinators for this coming season.
Besides having completed the relevant coaching courses, Angus and Maddi have a combined 19 years of athletics experience between them.
The On Track course is a course designed for young beginner athletes to develop the motor skills required for running, jumping and throwing.
This is a great foundation, not only for athletics, but for sport of any description.
Any new athletes are very welcome to “come and try” next Saturday to join in the competition at the Leongatha Velodrome beginning at 9am.

New role: Angus Ritchie and Maddi Cruickshank will be On Track coordinators for Leongatha Little Athletics Club this season.

