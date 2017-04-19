Coal Creek chockers for Easter
COAL Creek Community Park and Museum was full of eager chocolate lovers on Sunday, as part of the park’s annual Easter egg hunt.
Children off all ages were able to scour the park in pursuit of golden blocks, which were exchanged for real chocolate Easter eggs.
The Easter Bunny made a special visit to the park and visitors were also able to take a ride on the bush tramway, visit the general store and watch the wool spinners at work.
