Coal Creek will deliver a fang-tastic Halloween



SPOOK-TACULAR: Visitors to Halloween at Coal Creek Community Park and Museum, Korumburra, this Saturday, October 26 are guaranteed to have a fun filled night of spooks.

TICKETS are now selling for the Halloween event at Coal Creek Community Park and Museum at Korumburra.

Get ready for the thrill, excitement, terror and entertainment on offer at Halloween at Coal Creek on Saturday, October 26.

It could well be the scariest night of your life.

The park will be full of ghosts, monsters, witches and other creepy characters as visitors dress up for the occasion.

Free activities will be offered including apple bobbing, a bonfire, fire twirler, reptile show and buildings will be decorated in a haunted style.

There will be plenty of cash and voucher prizes being awarded in the best dressed competition in the divisions of best dressed five years and under ($50), 15 years and under ($50), best female and male open ($50), best family costume group (with a $100 prize) and best overall winner open age (also with a $100 prize).

Trick or treating and the ghost train ride tickets are $6 each also (limited tickets available).

Zoom The Clown Magic Show will be this year’s eye-popping entertainment to leave adults and children speechless.

Tickets for the deluxe 40 minute magic show are $7 with three sessions available.

Come along to Halloween at Coal Creek from 5.30pm to 10pm to join in the kooky fun.

An entry fee of $1 per person applies.

Food stalls will be available on the night to keep your hungry monsters at bay.

Remember this is your family night with no alcohol permitted on site.

Contact Coal Creek on 5655 1811 or visit their front desk to purchase tickets.

Be there or be scared.