Coastal town attracts Crystal

SELLING PARADISE: The lifestyle of Inverloch is what prompted Crystal-Jae Harrison to make the move and what makes her job so enjoyable: she loves the land she’s selling.

BUYING or selling a home is no small feat.

Most people dream of owning their own home – it’s something many of us aspire to even as children.

For Crystal-Jae Harrison, genuine satisfaction comes from helping clients find their perfect home or sell their property at a great price.

“I love helping people to achieve their dreams, It’s quite an adrenaline rush,” she said.

Her job position, a real estate sales associate, entails answering to the director at LJ Hooker, Allan Mann, running appraisals, property listings, and showing clients properties, to name a few responsibilities.

Originally from New Zealand, it was the lifestyle of Inverloch and surrounds that drew Mrs Harrison here.

Not only was the location a drawcard for her family, but so was the chance of a career in with LJ Hooker.

“It’s a beautiful little coastal town to raise children and probably one of the most beautiful coastlines,” she said.

“And it’s only an hour and a half from the city.

“I have four children and they all love it here.”

With a passion for her job, and a genuine love of the area she is assisting clients to settle in, Mrs Harrison is well equipped for a career in real estate.

Prior to moving here three years ago, she worked as a freelancer within business management and marketing, and owned her own day spa.

“I wrote the procedure manual for Harrods London for their whole day spa which was a bit of a career highlight,” she said.

This background was valuable experience and allowed Mrs Harrison to make a smooth transition into real estate.

“It’s good to have a business background or be familiar with the sales process,” she advised.

Like any fast paced job, working in real estate has its challenges, but one that might surprise you.

“People think the hardest part is making the sales, but it’s listing the property that is the most challenging part,” Mrs Harrison revealed.

“It’s important to know how to put a sale and package together that is appealing to the vendor.”

Her current role is one Mrs Harrison considered for about 10 years and when this opportunity arose, she seized it.

For someone considering a role in real estate, Mrs Harrison said it would suit a “people person who knows how to communicate with all walks of life.”