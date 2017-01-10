Posted by brad

Collision injures families

A MAN will face driving charges in court after a two car collision at Pound Creek last Wednesday.

The 49 year old from Ringwood will be summonsed to Korumburra Magistrates’ Court on charges of careless driving and failing to keep left of centre.

Police said the Ringwood man was driving a Subaru Forrester towards Inverloch on the Inverloch-Venus Bay Road at 3.40pm, when he drifted on to the wrong side of the road and collided with an oncoming Holden Commodore, at about 80km/h.

The impact caused the front driver’s side wheel of the Forrester to be removed and the Forrester rolled, coming to rest in roadside scrub.

The Commodore sustained damage to the front and side, and the driver managed to pull up the car. Both vehicles were written off.

Five people with minor injuries were taken to Wonthaggi Hospital’s emergency department by ambulance for assessment and later released.

They were a 71 female driver, her 64 year old husband, and the couple’s 11 year old grandson from Hurstbridge, who were on their way to their holiday home at Venus Bay. The trio was the sole occupants of the Commodore.

Also taken to hospital were the 36 year old wife of the Ringwood man and the couple’s four year old son.

Leading Senior Constable Scott Simcock of Bass Coast Highway Patrol urged drivers to concentrate.

“People need to pay attention to what they are doing. This was a straight bit of road and it should not have happened,” he said.