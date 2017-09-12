Colourful burst at Wonthaggi orchid show

SOUTH Gippsland Orchid Society’s 28th annual Orchid Show was rich in beauty and colour in Wonthaggi Friday and Saturday.

Held at the Wonthaggi Town Hall, 200 entries were submitted in a selection of categories.

Although the cold had an impact on some of the usual entries this year, the display was extraordinary and show organisers were pleased with the end result.

“The display is simply lovely, and our winner was very unique this year,” show marshal Julie Kilgour said.

“Usually, the champion orchid goes to a big cymbidium, but this year it went to a dendrobium, which was a bit different and beautiful.”

The show was open to the public on Friday and Saturday, with people showing keen interest as soon as the doors opened.

As well as the main display and best blooms, highlights of the show were the stunning orchids available for purchase. These were sourced by three big orchid growers in Melbourne.

Wonthaggi’s Lita Gill, Leticia Marsiglio and Enring Smith also made beautiful orchid arrangements for purchase by show goers.

Most entries were local, coming from Phillip Island all the way to Leongatha. Around 40 members of the South Gippsland Orchid Society contribute to the show each year.