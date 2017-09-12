Tuesday, September 12th, 2017 | Posted by

Colourful burst at Wonthaggi orchid show

SOUTH Gippsland Orchid Society’s 28th annual Orchid Show was rich in beauty and colour in Wonthaggi Friday and Saturday.

Held at the Wonthaggi Town Hall, 200 entries were submitted in a selection of categories.

Although the cold had an impact on some of the usual entries this year, the display was extraordinary and show organisers were pleased with the end result.

“The display is simply lovely, and our winner was very unique this year,” show marshal Julie Kilgour said.

“Usually, the champion orchid goes to a big cymbidium, but this year it went to a dendrobium, which was a bit different and beautiful.”

The show was open to the public on Friday and Saturday, with people showing keen interest as soon as the doors opened.

As well as the main display and best blooms, highlights of the show were the stunning orchids available for purchase. These were sourced by three big orchid growers in Melbourne.

Wonthaggi’s Lita Gill, Leticia Marsiglio and Enring Smith also made beautiful orchid arrangements for purchase by show goers.

Most entries were local, coming from Phillip Island all the way to Leongatha. Around 40 members of the South Gippsland Orchid Society contribute to the show each year.

Award winning: Bass’ Mary Morgan won best pot plant in show at Wonthaggi’s Orchid Show on Friday.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=22556

Posted by on Sep 12 2017. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • juliec: I hope the community can change the plan to log state forest in the Strzeleckis. The Strzelecki forests are...
  • russell: As usual Vicroads ignore their own guidelines… This from their own “Road Guide Notes”...
  • gatha4: Thankyou to The Star for your interest in and support for Aaron and his family. Trista’s Kitchen is...
  • gigamax1: Truth is,most of these jobs will be taken by overseas labour,just like the other horticulture in this and...
  • gigamax1: These shops are just a bad investment,admittedly made no better by the bypass, but even if the bypass came...

Recently Added