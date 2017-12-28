Posted by brad

Colourful end to school year

WONTHAGGI North Primary School saw the school year out in a flurry of colour recently.

The school’s colour run was previously postponed due to severe storm warnings earlier this month, but turned out to be a memorable last day of school for 2017.

Through the colour run, $4000 was donated to the school by the school community to refurbish the Grade 1 and 2 classrooms.

The classrooms were refitted with interactive televisions, and other general maintenance upgrades that will significantly benefit the students next year.

Assistant principal Wendy Nicol said the interactive televisions will compliment the work students are already doing with tablet devices.

The colour run was an initiative of the school’s Parents and Friends Committee. It was organised by Lenore O’Neill, and generously supported by Bass Coast Barracudas’ Deb Rielly, who provided equipment on the day.

The Wonthaggi Police and CFA also supported the day.

Students from across the school enjoyed the colour run event, completing an obstacle course around the school oval as they were splashed with colour and bubbles.

“It was a really fun last day. The community supported was brilliant and it was a lovely way to end the year,” Ms Nicol said.