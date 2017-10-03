Tuesday, October 3rd, 2017 | Posted by

Colourful fundraiser for youth assist clinic

WONTHAGGI Primary School saw out the end of term three with a colour run.

The event raised funds to support the Bass Coast Youth Assist Clinic, which assists the health and wellbeing of young people between the ages of 12 and 25.

The idea to run the event came from the school’s parents and friends association.

It was seen as an opportunity to give back to a not for profit organisation in the town, which could benefit the students in the long run.

Acting principal Mark Chandler said the school was looking to make it an annual event.

“We want to support local agencies and give back to our community. As well as the colour run, we had a sausage sizzle and a raffle. The raffle itself made around $475,” he said.

“Although most of our students are too young to access the clinic’s services now, it might be something they need in a few years time. The clinic helps young people work through health and societal issues. It’s also good for our students to be more connected to the community to see what can be provided for them.”

Good cause: Wonthaggi Primary School held a colour run to support the Bass Coast Youth Assist Clinic.

