Tuesday, April 24th, 2018 | Posted by

Colourful start to term

KORUMBURRA St Joseph’s Primary School had a colourful start to term two with the running of its Lapathon last Tuesday, April 17.
This year, the school staff added an extra dimension to the Lapathon by making it a colour run as well.
Children spent the end of term one and the holidays collecting online and personal donations towards the event.
To date the school has made a profit of more than $4000.
This money will be put towards re-planting the bank around the oval and providing seating on this bank for students and parents when watching sports.

Great fun: Korumburra St Joseph’s Primary School student Lizzie was covered with colour during the school colour run on Tuesday, April 17.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=24761

Posted by on Apr 24 2018. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...
  • juliec: I hope the community can change the plan to log state forest in the Strzeleckis. The Strzelecki forests are...
  • russell: As usual Vicroads ignore their own guidelines… This from their own “Road Guide Notes”...

Recently Added