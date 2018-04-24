Colourful start to term

KORUMBURRA St Joseph’s Primary School had a colourful start to term two with the running of its Lapathon last Tuesday, April 17.

This year, the school staff added an extra dimension to the Lapathon by making it a colour run as well.

Children spent the end of term one and the holidays collecting online and personal donations towards the event.

To date the school has made a profit of more than $4000.

This money will be put towards re-planting the bank around the oval and providing seating on this bank for students and parents when watching sports.