Commission gets more time

THE Commission of Inquiry into South Gippsland Shire Council will be given more time to investigate.

Victorian Minister for Local Government Adem Somyurek granted the commission an extension on their reporting day from May 31 to June 13 to allow more time for public submissions and a hearing.

The commission will look into the behaviours of individual councillors, the process of hiring the acting CEO and governance arrangements in delivering services.

Mayor Cr Don Hill said he would be called to present.

“I welcome the opportunity for the people who have made these allegations against council to present evidence and I welcome the opportunity to rebut it,” he said.

“I am 100 percent confident the council and the councillors at this time have not been doing anything that warrants dismissal or suspension.

“If you compare us to other councils that have been the subject of a commission of inquiry and have been sacked or not been sacked, we are not anywhere near that same level as any of those other councils and that will be clear when the evidence is seen.”

The inquiry is being chaired by former Supreme Court judge Frank Vincent, and commissioners John Watson and Julie Eisenbise.

Private hearings are being conducted by invitation from the commissioners and were held last week.

Public proceedings for the inquiry will take place in South Gippsland after business hours on Wednesday, June 5. The council chambers in Leongatha may be used.

The public can make submissions to the inquiry by emailing southgippsland.inquiry@delwp.vic.gov.au by 5pm, June 5.

More information is online: https://www.localgovernment.vic.gov.au