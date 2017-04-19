Communities unite for Anzac Day

REFLECTING on the contributions of past and present servicemen and women will be easy this Anzac Day, Tuesday, April 25, with plenty of services being held across the region.

Foster

The Foster Anzac Day service will begin with a march from outside the Foster and District Historical Society at 10.45am.

Foster RSL sub branch president Bruce Lester said they would like to invite everybody who had relatives in the wars to wear their medals on their right breast.

“We are also happy for them to march carrying the decorations in a frame,” he said.

The march will culminate at the cenotaph in the centre of town and then head to the Foster War Memorial Community Arts Centre for an11am service.

LtCom (ret) David Lassam, recently retired naval officer from Pakenham will attend the service.

He will be talking on the light horse charge at Beersheba and the evolution of the tank in WWI. There will also be a short address from Major (ret) Les Francis on the Kokoda campaign, where his father served.

Musical items will be performed by Rebecca Bone and Fiona Curram.

The Foster RSL will also give an address, complete with working tank, at the Foster primary and secondary schools on Monday, April 24 and at Prom Country Aged Care on Anzac Day (sans tank).

Inverloch

A dawn service will begin in the grounds of the Inverloch RSL at 6am, followed by a gunfire breakfast cooked by the Inverloch and District Lions Club.

The commemoration ceremony will begin at the Inverloch Community Hub Hall from 10am, which will include a speech from Wonthaggi Secondary College student Tessa Sydenham, about Australian nurses at war.

At around 11am, the veterans march will proceed down A’Beckett Street and finish at the cenotaph. The march will be followed by a wreath laying ceremony.

HMAS Cerberus personnel will provide a catafalque party around the cenotaph during the ceremony.

The service will be followed by light refreshments in the hall.

In the lead up to Anzac Day, Inverloch RSL members, with the help of Inverloch Primary School students, will be erecting crosses at the Inverloch cemetery at around 10.30am on Friday, April 21.

There will be an Anzac display in the hub entrance and the RSL will be selling badges from Thursday, April 13. Badges will also be available in some local shops, including the post office.

Kongwak

The guest speaker at Kongwak’s Anzac Day ceremony this year will be Tony Moon. The service will be held from 10am at the Kongwak Hall cenotaph.

Mr Moon will speak about his book co-written with his brother Andrew, called Far from Home, about the fallen heroes of Coleman Park.

The service will also include a wreath laying ceremony and will be followed by tea, coffee and Anzac biscuits.

Korumburra

The muster for the Korumburra RSL dawn service at the cenotaph in Coleman Park will be at 5.45am. A later service will also be held at the cenotaph at 10.30am.

The 2nd Korumburra Scouts will be providing breakfast again this year.

The Korumburra RSL is also supporting Anzac services at three local primary schools.

They will be at the Korumburra Primary School on Anzac Day at 9am, St Josephs Primary School on Monday, April 24 at 2pm and at the Poowong Primary School on Wednesday, April 26 at 9am.

The RSL will also provide speakers for Anzac Day services at Kongwak and Loch.

Leongatha

Those wishing to pay their respects to past servicemen and woman will have two opportunities in Leongatha this Anzac Day.

The Leongatha RSL will hold a dawn service at the cenotaph outside Memorial Hall on McCartin Street from 6am, followed by a light breakfast at the RSL for those who would like to attend.

The second service will start with a march from the RSL on Smith Street to the cenotaph, with participants asked to assemble by 10.30am for a 10.45am start.

The service at Memorial Hall will include a wreath laying ceremony and guest speaker Bruce Dunlop who is a welfare advocate from the RSL and an ex-serviceman.

The South Gippsland Shire Brass Band will play and local singer Janie Gordon will perform the Australian and New Zealand national anthems.

Russell Hemming will also be performing a vocal solo during the ceremony.

Following the service, all guests are invited back to the RSL for refreshments.

The Leongatha RSL will be selling Anzac tokens around the town in the lead up to the day.

Loch

The Loch community can attend an Anzac Day service at 10am at the town’s cenotaph, near the old post office. Andrew Moon will be the guest speaker at this year’s event.

Meeniyan

Meeniyan’s Anzac Day ceremony will begin with the annual march, with assembly at 9.15am for a 9.30am start.

The march which will be followed by a commemoration ceremony at the cenotaph, which will include a wreath laying ceremony and speeches.

Students from the Tarwin Valley Primary School have been busy researching veterans from the district and will be presenting their reports to the community on the day.

The ceremony will also feature a speaker from the HMAS Cerberus.

After the ceremony, the community is invited to the Meeniyan Hall for morning tea.

Mirboo North

The Anzac Day service in Mirboo North will begin at the Mirboo North Secondary College hall at 10.30am.

The service will include a guest speaker and a wreath laying ceremony, where the Mirboo North ambulance, CFA, Scouts, RSL and secondary college will lay a wreath.

South Gippsland Shire Council deputy mayor councillor Maxine Kiel will also lay a wreath on behalf of the council.

After the service, at around 11.30am, attendees are invited to attend the Mirboo North RSL Sub Branch hall for lunch.

Tarwin Lower

A march will set off from the Tarwin Lower Hall to the cenotaph, for a service at 12 noon. The march will be accompanied by the Wonthaggi Brass Band. The service will include a wreath laying ceremony.

Toora/Welshpool

Toora will come together at 6am for a dawn service, at the town’s cenotaph which is located near the South Gippsland Highway.

The ceremony will be followed by a gunfire breakfast at the Toora RSL on Stanley Street, for a gold coin donation.

A wreath laying ceremony will then be held at the Welshpool cenotaph at 9.30am, followed by a service in the Welshpool Hall.

Another wreath laying ceremony will be held at the Toora cenotaph at 11am, followed by a service at the Toora RSL and a light lunch, also for a donation.

Everyone is welcome to attend the ceremonies.

Wonthaggi

A dawn service will be held at the Wonthaggi cenotaph from 5.50am and will be followed by a gunfire breakfast at 6.30am at the Wonthaggi RS L on Graham Street.

For the main service, the march will form up at 9.30am outside the RSL and step off at 9.45am, led by the Wonthaggi Citizens Band.

Once the march reaches the Wonthaggi cenotaph at around 10am, an Anzac Day memorial service will be held, including a wreath laying ceremony.

Individuals and organisations who wish to lay a wreath are invited to do so on the day.

Refreshments will be provided back at the Wonthaggi RSL after the service.