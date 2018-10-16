Tuesday, October 16th, 2018 | Posted by

Community banking comes to Meeniyan

THE Meeniyan Bendigo Bank branch officially opened inside Michael’s IGA supermarket last Friday, celebrating the town’s first bank with the bank’s mascot Piggy and a sausage sizzle from local CFA volunteers.

“Four staff members will look after local banking needs where customers can open accounts, make deposits, conduct general transactions with the bank and also cater to mobile lending needs after hours, if need be,” branch manager Sharon Demaria said.

An ASIC registered board of directors manages the business side of the bank, where community bank branches are managed by a public company, Promontory District Finance Group Ltd (PDFG), in turn owned by the local community.

In recent times the board has donated about $1.1 million towards annual grants and scholarship programs to assist first year university students.

Community banking and “being part of something bigger” are mantras the bank hold dearly. Revenue from the banking operation is shared equally between Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and the local Community Bank, where the local Community Bank’s share of revenue meets the branch’s costs for day to day operation.

Post-profits made after costs are then re-invested back into community projects.

 

New bank: the faces behind the new Bendigo Bank branch at Michael’s IGA, Meeniyan, from back left, board chairman Robert Liley, Kerri Mangiafico, Ineke Degraaf, risk and compliance manager Louise Gavros, regional manager Gerry Marvin and Michael Shervell. From front left, branch manager Sharon Demaria, Piggy, Tara Hollier and IGA owner Kaelene Shervell.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=26192

Posted by on Oct 16 2018. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...
  • juliec: I hope the community can change the plan to log state forest in the Strzeleckis. The Strzelecki forests are...
  • russell: As usual Vicroads ignore their own guidelines… This from their own “Road Guide Notes”...

Recently Added