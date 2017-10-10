Community rallies to decorate Burra

A LACK of Christmas cheer in Korumburra in the past has spurred a community call to tinsel up the town.

Well known for donating money to the majority of sporting clubs within Korumburra, Burra Foods has donated are large sum of money to support the project.

“Burra Foods has donated a substantial amount of money towards the $7000 the Korumburra Business Association is attempting to raise to fund a Christmas tree and decorations for the main street in Korumburra,” manager at Burra Foods Glenn Falcke said.

“Burra Foods has done this as it is a big part of the Korumburra community and we wanted to show our appreciation via this donation.”

The Korumburra Business Association (KBA) is seeking the community’s financial support to assist with this year’s Christmas decorations.

“So far, we’ve only got about 35 Christmas lights and last year we made some wooden Christmas trees, in a rush,” president Noelene Cosson said.

“Apart from that, that’s really all we have and they’re expensive and difficult to store.

“It is hard to get money for them because grants are hard to find for Christmas decorations.”

Mrs Cosson said the KBA is hoping to make a substantial sized Christmas tree for the town this year.

The KBA has designed the Christmas tree, to measure four and a half metres tall by four metres wide.

“We have got one more grant that we’re applying for so we’re crossing our fingers for that, but really we’re calling on the community because everyone likes to see a nice cheery town and we want it to belong to everybody,” Mrs Cosson said.

KBA vice president Brian Hess said the Christmas decorations have a limited life and tend to look a little shabby after a few years.

“Regulations now are such that you just can’t put them anywhere without permission. It all costs money and that’s also why we are calling for these donations,” he said.

Donations can be paid directly to Korumburra Business Association, Bendigo Bank. BSB: 633 000 Acc: 1207 11395.

The Leongatha Chamber of Commerce and Industry has $4000 to spend on Christmas decorations this year.

Chamber president Brenton Williams said the money would be spent on updated decorations and to fix a Christmas tree.

“It has yet to be decided what sort of decorations the chamber will purchase,” he said.

A chamber meeting will be held in the next week or so to discuss the matter.

Last year the Leongatha Christmas tree was vandalised on three separate occasions.

People attempted to climb the tree and caused $2000 worth of damage.

After last year’s success, the Christmas light competition will run in Leongatha again this year.

If anyone has any ideas or feedback, they are encouraged to contact Mr Williams on 0433 033 347 or any chamber member.