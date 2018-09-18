Community to honour Noah

IN a show of incredible community spirit, local businesses have rallied around the Noah’s Gift Charity Ball.

The ball will honour the memory of Noah Jones, whose first birthday is on October 1. He died due to a cardiology condition, aged less than a month.

Parents Emma and Nathan of Cape Paterson organised the charity ball to give back to the cardiology ward at the Royal Children’s Hospital.

The event is set to be held on October 6 at Inverloch’s RACV Resort with a “something blue” theme.

The tickets have already been completely sold out.

“We wanted to do something for Noah’s first birthday. It is something positive for us to look forward to; holidays and special occasions are difficult for families that suffer loss,” Emma said.

“This was a good way to honour his memory and give back to the Royal Children’s Hospital.”

Initially, the Jones family aimed to raise $10,000. This has been achieved in ticket sales alone and the family is now hoping to donate around $30,000 to the hospital.

The tickets sold for $120 a head. Tickets provided entry, dinner, entertainment and a complementary drink, as well as inclusion in the door prizes.

What has been truly extraordinary is the support from the local businesses.

Around 70 businesses have sponsored the event, resulting in an amazing range of raffle and auction prizes.

The prizes have been sorted into five categories, guaranteed to suit everyone.

The categories are ‘man’s cave’, ‘female pamper hampers’, ‘for the home’, ‘mums and cubs’, and ‘food and entertainment’.

There are 25 hampers in total, all exceeding $500 in value.

Also up for the grabs is a framed and signed 2010 Collingwood premiership jumper complete with a certificate of authenticity, and a framed and signed 2017 Richmond premiership jumper.

Mini fundraisers have also taken place at several local businesses already, with all proceeds to be donated to the hospital.

“We were surprised by this incredible support; it is beyond what we expected,” Emma said.

“The night would not be possible without these sponsors and we have no words to express how grateful we are.

“We wanted to do something special for our son and people have gone above and beyond to help us out, which has allowed us to give back to this great cause.”

Although tickets to the event have sold out, people can still make a donation and have the opportunity to win a fabulous raffle prize.

“There was such a big response to the event that we have decided to open up the raffle to the community and give everyone a chance to be involved,” Emma said.

If you are interested in buying a raffle ticket, you can email Emma at emmalouise_jones@hotmail.com for more information.