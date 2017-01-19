Competitors dive in for Cape Aquathon

THE Cape Aquathon attracted 160 competitors this year.

Competitors challenged themselves to a 400 metre surf swim followed by a 3.5 kilometre run around the Cape Paterson Estate.

It is one of the three races in the Bass Coast Summer Series.

The event was held to raise money for the Cape Paterson Surf Life Saving Club.

“We have had more people in the competition than last year, the turnout has been good,” Cape Aquathon host Karen Marangio said.

The event has been running for 21 years.

There were two competitors participating in their 15th consecutive aquathon.

Thierry Rolland and Gary O’Connor both completed the Cape Aquathon for the 15th time on Sunday morning.

Overall it was another successful year for the Cape Aquathon.