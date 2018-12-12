Wednesday, December 12th, 2018 | Posted by

Concert impresses

STUDENTS at St Joseph’s Primary School, Wonthaggi, wowed their friends and family with their annual Christmas concert on Thursday, December 6.

The Christmas concert was based on John Burland’s Christmas Star.

Christmas Star is a collection of songs and narration that retells the events leading up to and including the birth of Jesus Christ.

The concert was performed by the whole school with each student given the opportunity to play a role.

They performed a matinee to warm up, which was followed by a night performance on the same evening.

The students have worked hard to prepare for the concert since the start of term four.

 

Very sweet: Grade 1/2 students Mia, Isla, Ava and Izzy were dressed as angels for St Joseph’s Primary School’s Christmas concert in Wonthaggi.

