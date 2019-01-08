Confusion over dogs on beaches

DOG owners are urged to note changes to regulations governing dogs on beaches at Walkerville, despite at least one sign on the beach having the wrong information.

The sign on the foreshore had the incorrect times listed for when dogs are banned from the beach between Walkerville North Hall and Walkerville South. It incorrectly states dogs are banned from 6pm to 9pm and has since been removed.

The Walkerville Foreshore Reserve Committee website states the correct times, referring to new regulations that apply from December 1, 2018.

These are:

• Walkerville South: no dogs allowed on the beach from December 1 until the end of Easter between 9am and 6pm, and dogs permitted on a leash between 6pm and 9am. Dogs permitted on a leash from the end of Easter until December 1 at any time of day; and

• Walkerville North, between the camping reserve entry and the boat launching facilities, dogs permitted on the beach on a leash between 9am and 6pm. Dogs permitted off leash between 6pm and 9am.