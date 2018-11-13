Posted by brad

Could Leongatha lose an icon?

LEONGATHA Senior Citizens Centre has been operating for more than 50 years and at its peak boasted 275 members.

The original members worked extremely hard to raise the funds to build their original centre, in Smith Street, cooked thousands of three course lunches, made huge quantities of articles for sale at an annual fair, as well as nurturing thousands of plants for sale as part of their fundraising.

There were 120 members who regularly supported the indoor bowling, winning at least one pennant competition.

The Senior Citizens still manage their current centre at 23 Smith Street, but with declining membership it is becoming difficult to continue their Friday afternoon entertainment sessions which start at 1pm and conclude at 2.30pm, followed by afternoon tea.

On Friday, November 2, Graeme Drury and Phil Benson provided an excellent program of racing orientated music for members, many of whom come dressed in fashions and fascinators to celebrate Melbourne Cup, and of course have a bit of a flutter on the cup sweep.

This program was followed by beautiful fresh sandwiches and strawberries and cream prepared by the hard working committee members. Not bad for the miserly cost of $4.

Another magical day was held on Friday, November 9 with local entertainers, D & B Riches and Deb Paul performing Dumbalk Doll for all to enjoy, again followed by a lovely afternoon tea.

On, Friday, November 16 at noon members will enjoy their monthly two course luncheon day with a scrumptious meal prepared by Brent Sinclair, followed with entertainment by Susan Parrish and Pat Wakefield – known as In Harmony – starting at 1pm and again followed by a lovely afternoon tea.

Input and suggestions for the club’s weekly entertainment program are welcomed to cater for all preferences.

Seniors also operate an indoor bias bowls social gathering every Monday commencing at 1.15pm.

No experience is necessary and the only requirement is that you like to have a bit of fun. Again afternoon tea is served and members enjoy a social chat over their tea or coffee. New members are most welcome to enjoy any of our activities. Enquiries for further information can be directed to Ian on 0400 574 923 or just turn up at the door.