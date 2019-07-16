Council backs community projects

Leongatha Men’s Shed’s Max Wood and Paull Lahn with South Gippsland Shire Council’s Julie Eisenbise.

SOUTH Gippsland Shire Council has supported the community by funding 21 projects across the shire to the tune of $237,875.

The initiatives were funded in round two of council’s 2018-19 Community Grants Program.

Recipients were acknowledged at an awards ceremony last week.

Successful applicants were awarded under the categories of minor projects and equipment, festivals and events, emergency grants and planning and development reports.

Over the past 11 years, council has allocated about $3.5 million through the Community Grants Program.

With grants ranging from $1000 to $10,000, the program is still one of the most direct ways council can support the community by recognising the importance of community groups and volunteers.

Council administrator Julie Eisenbise was full of praise for the successful applicants and their dedication to the community.

“Congratulations to all of the community groups that received funding in what was a competitive pool of applicants,” she said.

“I cannot wait to see some of the projects begin development; they will enhance our community in social and cultural sectors for both visitors and residents to enjoy.

“Council cherishes the high level of volunteerism we have in this region. Volunteering creates a valuable connection between individuals and the community with positive outcomes for all.

“The immense support and drive that the South Gippsland community has is outstanding. Everyone should be proud of their efforts.”

Recipients were:

Leongatha Men’s Shed for the men’s shed hub, $10,000.

Mount Best Community Hall to upgrade the kitchen, $3000.

Bena Hall to renovate the hall bathrooms, $10,000.

Jumbunna Public Hall for various projects, $8400.

Dumbalk Hall Committee to replace glass, $2400.

Tarwin Lower Recreation Reserve to update the reserve master plan, $6000.

Grand Ridge Rail Trail to buy mowing equipment, $2500.

Friends of Lyrebird Walk to buy a vehicle for volunteers, $10,000.

Port Welshpool Coast Guard to buy a marquee and tables, $2250.

Leongatha South Progress Association to produce a strategic plan, which will include upgrading the old school site, $7300.

Meeniyan and District RSL Men’s Shed to replace floor board, upgrading heating and tools, $5000.

Leongatha North Tennis Club to replace net poles and nets, $1100.

Korumburra Cricket Club to build a shade awning, $5000.

Poowong Recreation Committee to install new goal posts, $4000.

Meeniyan Bowls Club to buy equipment to run barefoot bowls, $4400.

Gippsland Ranges Roller to buy roller skating equipment, $2500.

Koonwarra/Leongatha RSL Cricket Club to replace an air-conditioner, $2075.

Meeniyan-Dumbalk United Football Netball Club to replace an existing scoreboard, $7500.

Venus Bay/Tarwin Lower and District Men’s Shed, to establish the Tarwin District Auto Festival, $6000.

Leongatha Business Association, to help run the Leongatha Daffodil Street Festival, $5000.

Foster Cemetery Trust to restore and preserve three monuments, $2500.

The Community Grants Program continues in 2019-20 with $300,000 allocated.

Round one of the Community Grants Program for 2019-20 is now open with applications accepted until August 31, 2019. Applicants are encouraged to read the guidelines as some changes have been made to the program this year.

For more information please contact council’s community strengthening team on 5662 9200.