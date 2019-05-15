Posted by brad

Council commission to report by May 31

THE Commission of Inquiry into South Gippsland Shire Council will deliver its final report by May 31.

Victorian Minister for Local Government Adem Somyurek today announced the members and terms of reference for the Commission of Inquiry into council.

The Honourable Frank Vincent AO QC, a former Supreme Court judge, will chair the commission and be joined by two other commissioners with significant experience in local government.

They are:

Julie Eisenbise, a former mayor and councillor at Manningham City Council between 1997 and 2005; and

John Watson, a former senior public servant with more than four decades experience across both local and State Government.

The terms of reference will see the commission look into the behaviours of individual councillors, the process of hiring the acting CEO, and the efficiency and effectiveness of governance arrangements in delivering services to the community.

The Local Government Act 1989 provides the commissioners with broad ranging powers including summoning witnesses, requiring the production of documents and full access to the council and its documents.

The commissioners will determine how to conduct the inquiry, which will include some public proceedings.

The final report will be given to the minister on May 31. The commission’s report will be tabled in Parliament.

“The South Gippsland community is right to expect a council that is focused on its needs,” Mr Somyurek said.

“The Commission of Inquiry will help ensure South Gippsland Shire returns to a position of stability so it can effectively govern and deliver for its ratepayers.

“Like the South Gippsland community, I look forward to the expert advice of the commission.”

The councillors issued this statement: “Council acknowledges and welcomes the Commission of Inquiry called by Minister for Local Government Adem Somyurek and is pleased that a report is expected by 31 May 2019.

“We are confident the Commission of Inquiry will ensure proper process and an unbiased approach. With the expertise of the chair and commissioners selected we have no doubt concerns will be looked into thoroughly.

“Our priority is to get on with business and work with council staff to deliver community services and advance South Gippsland.”