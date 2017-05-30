Council cuts

SOUTH Gippsland Shire Council has made significant moves to reduce rates and cut staff wage costs.

Council has asked CEO Tim Tamlin to reduce staff by two fulltime positions and will work on a four year plan to decrease individual rates bills by three percent.

The change in direction was made last Wednesday in response to budget submissions from the public calling for rates relief.

Cr Don Hill successfully moved a motion to direct Mr Tamlin to prepare a report detailing options for reducing staffing levels from 264.53 fulltime equivalent positions (EFT) in 2017-18 to the EFT level of 2015-16 of 262.5.

Council will then determine the course of action to take.

“Some of the shires are in strife financially because of rate capping and have had serious cuts to their staffing. We are not in that position but we do need to look at savings in the staffing area,” Cr Hill said.

Council is yet to discuss where the savings made will be directed to, but Cr Hill said those could go towards rates reductions or infrastructure.

Council also voted to work with Mr Tamlin and senior staff to develop a strategy to reduce rates notices by three percent through innovation and productivity savings, streamlining the administration and growing the shire. That motion was also moved by Cr Hill.

Mayor Cr Ray Argento voted against staff cuts and rates reductions, saying reducing staff numbers could result in greater costs to council through the need to employ casual staff and contractors.

As for the rates cuts, he said, “We are in a rates capping environment and this will put further pressure on our budget.”

The action could have gone further, with Cr Hill calling for additional rates accumulated over the past five years to be returned to ratepayers by way of a refund.

He said previous councils paid off a massive debt by charging rate rises of six percent, but those rates increases continued after the debt was paid off in 2012.

He believed that was due to rates being accumulated to be put towards the municipal precinct that has since been abandoned.

Cr Hill said council should refund ratepayers the value of the rate rise to be applied to their property in 2017-18, with this to be funded by drawing down on general reserve funds. He estimated the value of this to be $840,000.

“I believe council should do that as a minimum because of what they have been overcharged in the past. Ratepayers are doing it tough out there, especially those on lower incomes,” Cr Hill said.

He was responding to a budget submission by Vincent Morfuni, who stood as a candidate in Coastal-Promontory Ward at the 2016 election. He too called for a rates reduction.

Other councillors thought Cr Hill’s motion was ad hoc, with Cr Lorraine Brunt saying, “This is just badly thought out. There’s no long term consideration in this.”

Cr Andrew McEwen said rates had risen on a compound basis by 7.9 percent over the past 10 years.

“This is a downpayment of trust and faith in the community,” he said.

The motion was lost, with only the support of councillors Hill, McEwen and Jeremy Rich.