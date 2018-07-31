Council meetings to still be streamed live

SOUTH Gippsland Shire Council will continue to live stream meetings to the public after hailing the first year of broadcasting meetings a success.

Council last Wednesday voted to continue to live stream ordinary and special meetings of council, which has cost $3400 in new equipment.

Live streaming of council meetings attracted 2838 views since May 2017, with an overall watch time of 42,241 minutes and an average view of 12.49 minutes.

Council implemented live streaming to enhance transparency and public decision making.

Cr Don Hill said most viewers were watching particular agenda items and often reviewed meetings after they were streamed.

Council also amended the Live Streaming of Council Meetings Policy to include what it has learnt in the past 12 months.

This included quality of viewing as a potential technical issue and public hearings as a potential presenter at council meetings.

Mayor Cr Lorraine Brunt said, “Council made the commitment to provide the live streaming service for the public to ensure our decision making was open and available.

“We were glad to hear the service had been utilised and majority of feedback received from the community was positive. “Everyone in South Gippsland has the right to view council meetings and I am glad this service can help those who may not be available at the time or location.”

Those wanting more information about the live stream or to view a council meeting live can visit council’s website www.southgippsland.vic.gov.au/live