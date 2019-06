Posted by brad

Council officially gone

Interim administrator of South Gippsland Shire Council, Julie Eisenbise.

It’s official.

South Gippsland Shire Council has been sacked.

Victorian Local Government Minister Adem Somyurek has announced Royal Assent has now been given on the Bill to dismiss council.

Julie Eisenbise, who was on the recent Commission of Inquiry, has officially commenced as the interim administrator.

She will perform all the functions, powers and duties of the council until the administration team of three commences.