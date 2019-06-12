Posted by brad

Council probe to be Frank

Commission of Inquiry’s John Watson, Frank Vincent and Julie Eisenbise at the public hearing.

THE people of South Gippsland have been reassured they will be given a resolution into the chaos gripping council – without favour.

South Gippsland Shire Council is now the subject of a Commission of Inquiry ordered by the State Government in the wake of concern internal disputes and some decisions were hindering council’s ability to govern in the community’s best interests.

Councillor Steve Finlay raised concerns about Victorian Local Government Minister Adem Somyurek expressing his views on the state of council publicly, prompting commission chair Frank Vincent – a former Supreme Court judge – to declare: “The one thing the minister does not do is dictate to me.”

Less than 30 people attended the public hearing of the inquiry at Korumburra Secondary College last week.

Some called for council to be dismissed, others called for the new look council to stay and be given a fair go.

Others raised personal grievances they had with council’s planning and other departments, rather than councillors themselves.

Above all, they called for the minister to resolve the matter as soon as possible by declaring whether council should be given its marching orders or be allowed to govern.

Mayor Cr Don Hill told The Star he believed the minister would allow council to stay.

He said the Commission of Inquiry was the most independent form of inquiry and tipped “they would come out with a report at the end that would support this council’s initiatives”.

Cr Hill was at the public hearing, along with Cr Finlay and former councillors Jim Fawcett and Bob Newton.

“The people who have been orchestrating the campaign against us for the last two and a half years did not have much to say and just cast aspersions as usual,” the mayor said.

“It was encouraging to hear the positive comments that council is improving transparency and we are improving question time by not having to have the questions submitted beforehand and have them vetted.”

The commission’s report is due with the minister by tomorrow (Thursday).

“What we find is what we find,” Mr Vincent said.

The commission is not interested in disputes between councillors but rather how those disputes were affecting council’s governance.

The commission also comprises Mr Vincent and commissioners Julie Eisenbise and John Watson.

What the public said

JOE Rossi, a developer in Korumburra, raised historical hurdles with council’s planning and engineering departments in relation to his bid to build a supermarket on the former saleyards site in Korumburra.

He said he had to wait two years for other planning permits he believed should have taken six months to approve.

Clive Hope of Meeniyan said council was yet to clarify the new direction it wanted – a direction council had said former CEO Tim Tamlin did not fit into.

David Amor of Korumburra said Mr Tamlin had become stagnant after 10 years in the role and that council had allowed Leongatha to gain businesses that were initially proposed for Korumburra.

“There has been this vendetta that Leongatha comes first,” Mr Amor said.

He said a public meeting about council hosted by the Leongatha Business Association was “one sided” and he was not permitted to talk.

He said council’s problems began when the council administration rejected changes some of the new councillors were proposing.

Glenn Wright of Leongatha said it was unusual for four councillors to resign and said people were disillusioned by council.

“I believe they should be dismissed and clear the deck and start afresh,” he said.

His wife Shirleyanne Wright called for councillors with a greater knowledge of local laws and the community.

Gus Blaauw of Venus Bay the new councillors were trying to change the “toxic culture” left by the previous council but had met resistance.

He said council’s taking over of Yanakie and Long Jetty caravan parks was a “total disaster”.

“I think they have lost more money than what has been published,” he said.

Marie Gerrard-Staton of Korumburra said the community was now receiving more communication and transparency from the new council.

John McCombe of Leongatha said, “The newbie councillors that are there have not had a chance to get their heads around the issues.

“I’m saying leave them alone and give them a chance.”

Noelene Cosson of the Korumburra Business Association called for a resolution to the council saga for the sake of the community.

