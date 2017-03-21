Council slashes energy costs

SOUTH Gippsland Shire Council is saving electricity and money across buildings and caravan parks under its watch.

Energy efficient and renewable energy projects on council owned infrastructure will have saved more money than invested by 2018-19.

The works are funded by council’s Revolving Sustainability Fund, established with savings of $70,000 a year in avoided energy costs from the upgrading of 1300 streetlights on local roads to more efficient globes.

That project reduced energy use by 40 percent.

The green street lighting project cost $534,221, with $172,812 coming from the Federal Government, and reduced council’s energy consumption by 360,000 kilowatt hours. It was completed in 2013-14.

Councillors were briefed about the energy saving measures by council’s sustainability officer Heidi Hamm last Wednesday.

At council’s depot, Carino’s office and main office in Leongatha, air conditioning, heating, lighting, hot water systems and appliances were upgraded, skylights were cleaned and timers installed on water chillers, hot water urns and fridges.

Solar electricity systems were installed on the depot, Carino’s building, and Yanakie and Long Jetty caravan parks.

At Coal Creek Community Park and Museum, Korumburra, insulation was installed in the auditorium and main staff offices, and auditorium lights were upgraded.

Including the green street lighting project, these initiatives cost council $455,366 and will save 491,573 kilowatt hours in energy use and $101,725 annually.

Landfill emissions still account for most of council’s emissions, with 5135 tonnes in 2015-16.