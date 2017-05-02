Council to go live

SOUTH Gippsland Shire Council plans to broadcast its first meeting via the internet this month.

The May 24 meeting will be streamed live to reach out to ratepayers unable to attend the 2pm meeting due to distance or time constraints.

Meeting footage will be archived for people to access from council’s website and view at their convenience.

Last Wednesday’s meeting was recorded as a trial and according to June Ernst, council’s corporate planning and council business coordinator, “As far as we can tell, so far it went okay.”

Ms Ernst monitors four cameras set up in the middle of the council chamber to record councillors and a screen displaying the item of council business being debated.

By merely attending a council meeting, people are consenting to their image, voice and comments being recorded and broadcast.

Whenever misleading, defamatory or potentially inappropriate comments are made, the meeting chair or CEO Tim Tamlin can interrupt or order the termination of the recording.

Cr Lorraine Brunt made the most of her moment in the spotlight by quipping at last Wednesday’s council meeting, “I feel like I’m on television today.”