Posted by brad

Councillor charged

SOUTH Gippsland Shire Councillor Andrew McEwen will face court in relation to the distribution of a council document to a resident.

The Local Government Inspectorate today charged Cr Andrew McEwen with one charge of misuse of position.

Cr McEwen is due to appear in Korumburra Magistrates’ Court on July 4, 2019.

The Inspectorate will allege that, in January 2018, Cr McEwen provided a Tarwin Lower resident with information.

At the time, the resident was involved in a proceeding against South Gippsland Shire Council in the Supreme Court.

Under section 76D(1) of the Local Government Act 1989, it is an offence for a person holding the position of councillor to misuse their position by making improper use of information to gain or attempt to gain, directly or indirectly, an advantage for another person.

The maximum penalty for the offence, if proven, is 600 penalty units ($95,142 at the date of the offence) or imprisonment for five years or both.

Anyone convicted of this offence is also disqualified from holding the office of councillor for eight years.