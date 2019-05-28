Tuesday, May 28th, 2019 | Posted by

Councillor charged

SOUTH Gippsland Shire Councillor Andrew McEwen will face court in relation to the distribution of a council document to a resident.

The Local Government Inspectorate today charged Cr Andrew McEwen with one charge of misuse of position.

Cr McEwen is due to appear in Korumburra Magistrates’ Court on July 4, 2019.
The Inspectorate will allege that, in January 2018, Cr McEwen provided a Tarwin Lower resident with information.

At the time, the resident was involved in a proceeding against South Gippsland Shire Council in the Supreme Court.
Under section 76D(1) of the Local Government Act 1989, it is an offence for a person holding the position of councillor to misuse their position by making improper use of information to gain or attempt to gain, directly or indirectly, an advantage for another person.
The maximum penalty for the offence, if proven, is 600 penalty units ($95,142 at the date of the offence) or imprisonment for five years or both.

Anyone convicted of this offence is also disqualified from holding the office of councillor for eight years.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=28881

Posted by on May 28 2019. Filed under Featured, News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • wstaton: I guess it means he will not be able to attend any council meetings saving us ratepayers his claims for...
  • rojo: Awesome work Lynette
  • vbresident: I read Ms Page’s offering and nearly choked laughing. We have a property on the second estate in...
  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...

Recently Added