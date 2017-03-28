Councillors clash over “leaked” email

TENSIONS from the previous South Gippsland Shire Council have boiled over into the new council.

Cr Don Hill is incensed Cr Lorraine Brunt forwarded he email to sent to other councillors to a council candidate, Jim Forbes, and former councillor Jim Fawcett, in November last year.

Cr Hill last week obtained a copy of the email from Cr Brunt, via freedom of information, showing she had forwarded the email to Messrs Forbes and Fawcett.

Cr Brunt said she sent the email to obtain the advice of Messrs Forbes and Fawcett, both being former councillors and mayors.

But Cr Hill said Cr Brunt must explain to the councillors “why she appears to be collaborating with ex-councillors and releasing internal councillor emails to those people”.

“The good governance guide for councillors clearly indicates the dangers that are possible when ex-councillors work with current councillors to promote their own agendas,” he said.

“Cr Brunt needs to assure the council that this is not occurring in this instance. I do not think the public would be too happy about the thought of the old majority block interfering in the new council.”

Cr Brunt said the email sent by Cr Hill was marked “open”.

“As such the open document was not only available to councillors, but being marked ‘open’ revoked any notion of confidentiality,” she said.

“Yes, I did send this document to two former mayors of South Gippsland Shire Council that I respect and value their judgement.

“After receiving this document I simply forwarded the open document and sought their feedback on what they thought of the rant contained within the document that could have been interpreted as an email of bullying and intimidation directed at six new councillors.

“I rarely seek input from ex-councillors as I have the capability and a sharp mind on council issues but the email was gobsmacking in its content.”

Cr Brunt said Cr Hill was making “wild accusations”.

The email sent by Cr Hill on November 8, 2016, related to the then imminent mayoral election.

In that email, Cr Hill said he received a phone call from soon to be mayor Cr Ray Argento, stating he had the numbers to become mayor.

Cr Hill was offended that a decision about the mayor and deputy mayor had been made by some councillors, and in the email, said such behaviour was “factional decision making and leads to dysfunctional councils”.

Council CEO Tim Tamlin said, “Given my understanding of the matter, it is my opinion that there would not be a breach. Ultimately it is a matter for the parties involved.”