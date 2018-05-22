CPK McLaren MotorBody named a national finalist

CPK McLaren MotorBody is a 2018 finalist in the 100th Anniversary Victorian Automobile Chamber of Commerce VACC Industry Awards.

The business was also back to back finalists in 2016 and 2017.

CPK McLaren MotorBody, 17-19 Roughead Street, Leongatha, is a finalist in the Best Body Repairer – Passenger Vehicle – Large Business Category.

It is the only vehicle body repairer to become a 2018 finalist in Gippsland and one of only five regional finalist body repairers statewide.

It’s a special year for VACC marking its centenary year and it is fantastic to be a part of Australia’s automotive achievement history.

Since December 2005 the business has been a family owned and operated motor vehicle body repairer based in Leongatha, South Gippsland.

Constantly evolving and developing, CPK McLaren MotorBody enjoys an award winning reputation as the premier Gippsland body repairer.

The exceptional staff of seven full time highly qualified technicians also hold many advanced I-Car Australia certificates and accreditations in all aspects of body repair applications; specialising in all vehicles, including prestige. Vehicle safety, value and integrity is never comprised with unfair, unreasonable, patch up quick fix alternatives. Repairs are carried out utilising vehicle manufacturers’ factory repair procedures, methods and systems, ensuring all vehicles are reinstated to correct specifications.

CPK McLaren MotorBody utilises the latest diagnostic, fault discovery and safety restraint system equipment. It only uses world class environmentally responsible Glasurit 90 Line automotive refinishing technologies with all current and advanced refinish equipment.

The company uses only new genuine, Australian delivered and complied vehicle parts, including genuine car glass.

The entire facility has undergone major new building works and renovations, now in the final stage. It’s been an organisational triumph with new building works taking place now for many months and work flow not hindered during this process; testament to incredible professional project management by Lumel Pty Ltd, and its very organised, hard working staff.

CPK McLaren MotorBody is very proud of its achievements and growth as it continues to provide outstanding motor vehicle body repair excellence.

This industry is changing as vehicles are more sophisticated than ever before. Body repairers are no longer just panel beaters and spray painters. They are highly qualified vehicle technicians.

Correct quality repairs are essential and possibly even life saving. Make it your business to know how you are insured.

The business urges everyone to read insurance product disclosure statements to properly consider both who you are insured with and what you are insured for. The insurer may not be the actual insurer you think.

You need to insist on a full choice of repairer policy and remember it is your vehicle carrying your family, not the insurance company’s.

VACC executive director Geoff Gwilym said, “The VACC Industry Awards demonstrated members’ commitment to quality. Finalists were short listed from a record 276 entries and the cream has risen to the top in 2018 – VACC’s centenary year. These finalists are the best in the Victorian automotive industry.”

VACC was overwhelmed by the number of entries received from all over Victoria this year. Ten expert judges evaluated entries based on customer service, professional and technical development, industry improvement, and environmental, and occupational health and safety. An independent standards representative then audited the judging.

Winners will be announced on Saturday, June 23 at the special and most prestigious Black Tie Gala Presentation Evening to mark the 100th year anniversary of VACC to be held at Crown Palladium, Melbourne, where 28 award categories and 50 awards will be presented to VACC member finalists who will be recognised for their outstanding achievements.