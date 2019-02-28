Posted by brad

Cr Fawcett resigns from council

Had enough: Cr Jim Fawcett at yesterday’s council meeting. He will resign effective April 1, 2019 – the third councillor to quit.

Councillor Jim Fawcett has just announced his resignation from South Gippsland Shire Council, having just been appointed to the role in November.

He is the third councillor to resign from council, in the wake of Meg Edwards and Maxine Kiel stepping down.

He issued this statement just now: “It is with regret and some sadness that I announce my resignation from SGSC effective from 01/04/2019 having given my formal notice to our CEO today.

“I was elected to this current council in November 2018 following on from the resignation of Cr Meg Edwards. Her resignation was preceded by the resignation of Cr Maxine Kiel.

“Both these councillors cited behavioural and governance concerns within the council group. They cited bullying and intimidatory behaviour over two years as a significant reason for their resignations.

“Despite the appointment of a municipal monitor and his best endeavours, things have not changed.

“I have witnessed similar behaviour by that same core of councillors. Withholding information, misrepresenting conversations, restricting councillor discussions, threats of legal action, ignoring obvious conflicts of interest and having little regard for convention, meeting norms or good governance.

“This has had a significant impact on the health and wellbeing of some councillors and officers.

“I have observed a lack of leadership on crucial confidential matters and a lack of clear direction to council officers. I have experienced reversals of council direction and even a formal council decision from one week to the next.

“I entered council with the belief that two new councillors would provide a circuit breaker to relationships and behaviours within the group. Despite efforts, this has not occurred.

“It is my opinion that some councillors have allowed their personal objectives to override their duty to act in the best interests of the community.

“I am not prepared to be a party to or try to defend decisions this council has made or is in the process of making.

“There are good people on council. Just not enough of them. They recognise there are unresolved deep-seated issues.

“Those responsible for the problems will simply either stay silent, deny there is a problem or blame everyone else but themselves.”