Cricketers broaden their horizons

NEW EXPERIENCE: Koonwarra/LRSL Cricket Club’s Brit Thomas, Jessie Bohn and Jess Jowkes were selected for the Cricket Without Borders team.

THREE local cricketers recently toured Vanuatu with the Cricket Without Borders team.

Whilst Gippsland contributed seven players, three came from the Koonwarra/LRSL Cricket Club, namely Brit Thomas, Jessie Bohn and Jess Fowkes.

Brit is recovering from an injury and contributed as a scorer.

Cricket Without Borders was developed by Clare Cannon in 2011 and, along with inaugural coach Stephen Field, developed a unique brand and mantra.

The aim is to develop the team as players, opening the door on a broad scale, developing the potential within one another and rising to the challenge with support of those around them.

This program has been continued on by former Cricket Victoria CEO Ken Jacobs and a small, dedicated band of like minded people.

The Victorian girls were introduced to a number of cultural activities, in addition to six scheduled cricket matches against the Vanuatu national women’s team, with whom the girls forged what could well become lifelong friendships.

They also attended local schools and a specialist school, and participated in the conducting of cricket clinics.

All three were praised for their contributions to the tour and no doubt have grown personally as a result.