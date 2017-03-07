Croquet final impresses

THE Leongatha Croquet Club enjoyed a fantastic finish to a great twilight competition last week.

Congratulations go to Wendy Wyhoon and Brenda Hocken from the RSL team who won the competition outright; the win was all the more special as they had never played the game before.

It came down to the last night of play with Allister and Cameron Dowling from Sandra’s Boys playing a must win game against Emma Smith and Judy Robb to stay in the running.

Emma and Judy played like champions and won the game, leaving the RSL girls in top spot with five wins overall.

A huge thank you goes to the other teams, that also showed fantastic skills and rivalry – Anne and Kaye from the Newbies, Greg and Andrea from Still Bombers, Burnie and Julie from the Car Club and Geoff and Garry from the Lions.

All teams made it a very special event for the club again this year.

Everyone had a lot of fun and the club enjoyed a beautiful night of weather to finish off the season.

The club also thanked its members, who contributed to a very smoothly run competition and look forward to more fun next year.

Anyone wishing to come and try the great game and join in the fun is welcome to come along on Wednesday and Saturday afternoons at 1pm; please wear flat soled shoes and use of equipment and coaching is free.