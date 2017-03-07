Tuesday, March 7th, 2017 | Posted by

Croquet final impresses

THE Leongatha Croquet Club enjoyed a fantastic finish to a great twilight competition last week.
Congratulations go to Wendy Wyhoon and Brenda Hocken from the RSL team who won the competition outright; the win was all the more special as they had never played the game before.
It came down to the last night of play with Allister and Cameron Dowling from Sandra’s Boys playing a must win game against Emma Smith and Judy Robb to stay in the running.
Emma and Judy played like champions and won the game, leaving the RSL girls in top spot with five wins overall.
A huge thank you goes to the other teams, that also showed fantastic skills and rivalry – Anne and Kaye from the Newbies, Greg and Andrea from Still Bombers, Burnie and Julie from the Car Club and Geoff and Garry from the Lions.
All teams made it a very special event for the club again this year.
Everyone had a lot of fun and the club enjoyed a beautiful night of weather to finish off the season.
The club also thanked its members, who contributed to a very smoothly run competition and look forward to more fun next year.
Anyone wishing to come and try the great game and join in the fun is welcome to come along on Wednesday and Saturday afternoons at 1pm; please wear flat soled shoes and use of equipment and coaching is free.

Fantastic final: life member Thelma Arnup (left) and club president Merry Dyson-Holland (right) congratulated winners of the twilight competition Brenda Hocken and Wendy Wyhoon.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=20852

Posted by on Mar 7 2017. Filed under Sport. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • gigamax1: These shops are just a bad investment,admittedly made no better by the bypass, but even if the bypass came...
  • vbresident: I applaud Cr. Jim Fawcett on his work-related ethics, which are reminiscent of past Councils. I can...
  • reality: After the board meeting where the Department of Health Secretary was again there to discuss some of the...
  • cmac: How about dog owners just walk with their dogs on a leash, and a rubbish bag? That way everyone is considered....
  • franc: “The landfill will have a base layer of one meter of clay” This sounds like a dam and if the water...

Recently Added