Cross country a tough challenge

THIRTY Wonthaggi Secondary College students competed at the Gippsland cross country championship in tough conditions at Lardner Park on June 14.

Everyone put in a huge effort and represented the school well.

Toby Challinor placed second in the 12-13 males’ event and Ella Hughes finished third in the open age women’s event; a massive congratulations to these two and also to the 12-13 year old boys team who made it through in the team category. These students, along with Laetitia Pugh, Kiara Brusamarello, Jack Opitz and Jess Gislingham will compete at the State Championships in Bundoora later in the year.

Good luck to these students.