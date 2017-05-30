Tuesday, May 30th, 2017 | Posted by

Cross country off and running

SCHOOL students have been out and about running cross country events throughout South Gippsland’s schools.
Last Tuesday, May 23 it was the turn of St Laurence’s, Leongatha, St Joseph’s Korumburra, Chairo Christian College in the morning and in the afternoon Mary MacKillop held its events.
All races were run around the Mary MacKillop course in fine weather with the rain holding off.
In the primary level many runners go on to compete in the division cross country at Stony Creek this Thursday, June 1.
St Laurence’s placegetters are as follows:
9/10 years: girls first to fourth, Olivia Cumming, Zara Borg, Gemma Meadley, Lydia Giles; boys Reuben Gammon, Mitch Croatto, Indie Cameron, Archie Gannon.
11 years: girls first to fourth, Charlotte Berry, Sandra Dyke, Montana Kranen, Ashlin Guymer; boys Sam Carmody, Tadgh Gannon, Isaac Karipel, Harry Hoekstra.
12/13 years: girls first to fourth, Ada Hill, Georgia Hamilton, Christine Denbrok, Tori Ackland; boys Harry Herbert, Jacob McRae, Luke Patterson, Kynan Dunstan.
Mary MacKillop College’s house cross country was won by McDonald with 283 points from Cameron, 257, Tenison 230 and fourth Chisholm 206 points.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=21478

Posted by on May 30 2017. Filed under Sport. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • gigamax1: Truth is,most of these jobs will be taken by overseas labour,just like the other horticulture in this and...
  • gigamax1: These shops are just a bad investment,admittedly made no better by the bypass, but even if the bypass came...
  • vbresident: I applaud Cr. Jim Fawcett on his work-related ethics, which are reminiscent of past Councils. I can...
  • reality: After the board meeting where the Department of Health Secretary was again there to discuss some of the...
  • cmac: How about dog owners just walk with their dogs on a leash, and a rubbish bag? That way everyone is considered....

Recently Added