Cross country off and running

SCHOOL students have been out and about running cross country events throughout South Gippsland’s schools.

Last Tuesday, May 23 it was the turn of St Laurence’s, Leongatha, St Joseph’s Korumburra, Chairo Christian College in the morning and in the afternoon Mary MacKillop held its events.

All races were run around the Mary MacKillop course in fine weather with the rain holding off.

In the primary level many runners go on to compete in the division cross country at Stony Creek this Thursday, June 1.

St Laurence’s placegetters are as follows:

9/10 years: girls first to fourth, Olivia Cumming, Zara Borg, Gemma Meadley, Lydia Giles; boys Reuben Gammon, Mitch Croatto, Indie Cameron, Archie Gannon.

11 years: girls first to fourth, Charlotte Berry, Sandra Dyke, Montana Kranen, Ashlin Guymer; boys Sam Carmody, Tadgh Gannon, Isaac Karipel, Harry Hoekstra.

12/13 years: girls first to fourth, Ada Hill, Georgia Hamilton, Christine Denbrok, Tori Ackland; boys Harry Herbert, Jacob McRae, Luke Patterson, Kynan Dunstan.

Mary MacKillop College’s house cross country was won by McDonald with 283 points from Cameron, 257, Tenison 230 and fourth Chisholm 206 points.