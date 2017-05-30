Cross country off and running
SCHOOL students have been out and about running cross country events throughout South Gippsland’s schools.
Last Tuesday, May 23 it was the turn of St Laurence’s, Leongatha, St Joseph’s Korumburra, Chairo Christian College in the morning and in the afternoon Mary MacKillop held its events.
All races were run around the Mary MacKillop course in fine weather with the rain holding off.
In the primary level many runners go on to compete in the division cross country at Stony Creek this Thursday, June 1.
St Laurence’s placegetters are as follows:
9/10 years: girls first to fourth, Olivia Cumming, Zara Borg, Gemma Meadley, Lydia Giles; boys Reuben Gammon, Mitch Croatto, Indie Cameron, Archie Gannon.
11 years: girls first to fourth, Charlotte Berry, Sandra Dyke, Montana Kranen, Ashlin Guymer; boys Sam Carmody, Tadgh Gannon, Isaac Karipel, Harry Hoekstra.
12/13 years: girls first to fourth, Ada Hill, Georgia Hamilton, Christine Denbrok, Tori Ackland; boys Harry Herbert, Jacob McRae, Luke Patterson, Kynan Dunstan.
Mary MacKillop College’s house cross country was won by McDonald with 283 points from Cameron, 257, Tenison 230 and fourth Chisholm 206 points.
Under 13 girls: from left, pleased with their placings were Mary MacKillop students, from left, Kelsey Donohue (third), Georgia Burns (first) and Lily Caithness (second).
Top six: these St Laurence’s runners finished high up in the girls 9/10 years event; from left, Chloe , Olivia, (first), Zara (second), Gemma (third), Lydia (fourth) Audrey and Ana.
Best boys: the 9/10 boys winners from St Laurences, from left first to sixth placegetters, Reuben, Mitch, Indie, Archie, Max, Lincoln.
Achievers: placegetters for St Joseph’s Korumburra were, from left, Callum, Max and Jake all in grade five.
12/13 girls: St Laurence’s girls were all smiles after their run, from left, Christine, third, Ada, first, Georgia, second and Tori, fourth.
Boy’s 11 years: placegetters from St Laurences were, from left first to sixth, Sam, Tadgh, Isaac, Harry, Raph, and Sean.
Under 14’s: Mary MacKillop’s Under 14 boys catch up after their run, back left, Boyd Robertson, Oscar Plenkovitch (first), Cambell Riseley, Kieran Vandenberg, front, Harry Sheedy, Kelsey Delpozzo (fourth), Ryan Giliam (third), and Ethan Farrell. Absent Tom Crocker (second).
