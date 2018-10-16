Posted by brad

Crowds enjoy Meeniyan Farmers Market

MEENIYAN Square hosted its first Farmers Market last Sunday, with stunning weather and scrumptious produce.

Regional Farmers Markets have given quality local producers a chance to meet the public since 1999. The popularity of the events is emphasised by great crowds who enjoy the community market feel.

On show for Meeniyan’s first market were many artisanal producers, including Grand Ridge Organics, Blue Tree Honey Farm, Cafe Escargot and Fox Force natural milkshakes.

People queued for milkshakes, while others walked away with armfuls of wonderful produce and delicious, healthy food and baskets brimming from the market.

Beautiful sunny spring weather drew the crowds from the local area and others from as far away as Daylesford, Melbourne and Warragul.

Stallholders did a roaring trade with shoppers enjoying the fabulous array of fresh produce, fresh juices, sorbets, eggs, farm fresh fruit and vegetables, spring flowers, organic meats and of course fresh garlic.

Organisers were thrilled with the first market and praised the stallholders who kept the eager crowns happy with the wonderful fare on offer.

There were happy shoppers too, with one commenting on the lovely family friendly atmosphere and was most impressed she could bring along her dog as well.

Meeniyan Square is also a designated dog friendly zone and the market was the perfect excuse to tuck into local ‘foodie’ delights.

“Our first market in Meeniyan was a smashing success and we were thrilled with the turnout,” Regional Farmers Market co-director Melissa Burge said with glee.

“We got excellent feedback with people commenting about the exceptional variety on offer. People were very vibrant on the day and they positively embraced the experience. We estimated seeing about a 95 percent presence from locals on the day.

“Sales were positive and the organic vegetables sold exceptionally well from Grand Ridge Organics and Paddle Wheel.”

The next market is confirmed for Sunday, November 11.