Cub anglers catch a big one



HOW TO HOOK ’EM: June Laycock of Anderson Inlet Angling Club guides Ryan Perry of Leongatha through the basics of fishing during Sunday’s clinic at Inverloch.

BUDDING anglers braved windy conditions to learn how to catch a fish at Inverloch on Sunday – and catch them they did.

As part of National Gone Fishing Day, a free fishing clinic was hosted by the Anderson Inlet Angling Club in conjunction with the Victorian Fisheries Authority, and mullet were among the fish landed.

The angling club’s June Laycock joined with Craig Ingram of the Victorian Fisheries Authority and Adam Ring from the Talking Fishing show to instruct 83 anglers how to catch bass yabbies as bait, as well as where to find fish and bait, what bait to use, species to target, and how to rig up, cast and fish safely.

All fishing gear and bait was provided, with expert advice and guidance also from Fishcare Victoria volunteers.

National Gone Fishing Day is the only day in the year people can go fishing without a licence, so everyone throughout Victoria can try fishing for free.

The Come ‘n’ Try Beach Fishing clinic was funded by the second phase of the State Government’s Target One Million plan.

“Come ‘n’ Try Beach Fishing is a fantastic way to get youngsters outdoors, learning a new skill and perhaps catching a new hobby while they’re at it,” Bass MLA Jordan Crugnale said.

‘The best part about fishing is not the catch itself – that is a bonus. It’s being outside, in the natural environment, sitting still, taking it all in and for kids it’s quality time with their friends and family.”