Curtain raises on local theatre offerings





COMING SOON: (L-R) Stephanie Chetcuti, Sirahnn Barker and Meg Edwards start in Leongatha Lyric Theatre’s upcoming show of Jasper Jones.

WHILE the irresistibly loveable Young Frankestein may have come to an end, there is no rest for Leongatha Lyric Theatre as they throw themselves back into preparation for their upcoming production, Jasper Jones.

Set against the backdrop of a fictitious mining town in the hot summer of 1965, Jasper Jones follows the repercussions of the disappearance of the mayor’s teenage daughter.

In the days that follow the girl’s disappearance, dark secrets and evil intentions of respected community members are revealed.

But it’s not all horror and mystery with the production touching on the carefree and jocular moments of childhood.

Director Sue Lindsay said she was drawn to the concept after reading Craig Silvey’s novel, on which the show is based.

According to the Inverloch based director, the lively characters and resilience of the young people intrigued and inspired her.

Performances will kick off from September 13 with seven shows running until September 21.

Lyric Theatre’s Travelling Boggs Show – a two hour show of hilarious fun coupled with a little cross dressing, witty jokes, fantastic comedy sketches and heartfelt songs – will also hit the stage again this November at a date yet to be confirmed.

Also announced for mid-next year is Lyric Theatre’s major production of Kinky Boots the Musical.

Meanwhile Wonthaggi Theatrical Group (WTG) is also ramping up with a poignant original play by local author Rory Godbold on the horizon.

Titled When the Light Leaves, this production will come to Wonthaggi on September 20 and 21 after a recent successful season at La Mama Courthouse in Melbourne.

This Australian work dives headlong into the complexities of family life following one person’s diagnosis of terminal illness and their determination to take control of the process of dying.

Tickets are available now for this production to be held at WTG Shed, Wonthaggi State Coal Mine: www.trybooking.com/book/event?eid=535669&.

If an evening of cabaret including music, song, dance and drama is more your cup of tea, then pencil October 4 and 5 into your calendars for WTG’s Cabaret Festival.

This flashy affair will include a mix of local and Melbourne based cabaret acts across five shows.

If you want something to entertain the youngsters, WTG’s Magic Monkey children’s show is sure to be a hit.

This lighthearted production follows a group of travelers who reenact the story of Sun Wukong, the Monkey King, using puppets, martial arts, dance and mime.

But that’s not all with WTG recently announcing Mamma Mia will grace the Wonthaggi stage with all its catchy jukebox music glory from July 31 to August 16, 2020.

Even if you’ve seen it before, this feel-good musical inspired by the songs of ABBA and set against the colourful backdrop of the Greek Islands is not to be missed.

For more details, head to www.wtg.org.au.

On November 29 the Foster Arts Music and Drama Association (FAMDA) will host Some like it Boggs, Leongatha Lyric Theatre’s travelling Bogg show, at the Foster War Memorial Arts Centre.

FAMDA are yet to announce their major production for next year as they secure rights but organisers said their one act play festival will be on again August 15 and 16, 2020.

To keep an eye out for FAMDA’s 2020 production announcement, visit https://famda.org.au/.