CWA exhibition a stunning success

THE Country Women’s Association of Victoria’s 2018 State Creative Arts Exhibition was proudly held in Leongatha last week.

The event was held over Friday and Saturday.

There were 1810 entries in the exhibition from right across Victoria; a record number for recent years, with about one-third coming from the local area.

Attendance was very pleasing, and it was reported that all the local cafés were full at lunchtime.

The official opening was attended by the state president of the Country Women’s Association of Victoria Inc. Mrs Lynette Harris OAM; creative arts chairman Mrs Anne Du Vé; Gippsland South MLA Mr Danny O’Brien; McMillan MP Mr Russell Broadbent; Mrs Noela MacLeod AO; Mrs Margaret Hyde; and Mr Edward Troutbeck.

Mrs MacLeod, Mrs Hyde and Mr Troutbeck have trophies named in their honour, which they presented to the winners.

The Country Women’s Association of Victoria Inc. would like to thank the South Gippsland Shire Council for the grant which enabled it to bring the exhibition to Leongatha, and all the local businesses that were so generous with raffle prizes, displaying posters, and some even opening extra hours to accommodate the visitors.

“We are very grateful to the council and the community that has shown us terrific local support. I would also like to thank the volunteers who worked long hours to bring the exhibition together,” CWA state vice president Heather Scott said.

The range throughout the exhibition included toys, embroidery, knitting, crocheting, painting, cookery and floral art.

Ms Scott said she was thrilled with the turnout and proud of what the town presented.

The results are as follows:

Branch Aggregate Cup (over 30 members): Bundalaguah Branch, North Gippsland Group.

Branch Aggregate Cup (17-30 members): Meeniyan Branch, Gippsland Hills Group; second Woorayl Branch (Gippsland Hills) and third Woodleigh Vale Branch (Bass Group).

Branch Aggregate Cup (less than 17 members): CWA Potters Branch, Goulburn Valley West Group; second Bena Branch (Gippsland Hills) and third Inverloch Branch (Gippsland Hills).

Syme Cup for Group Handcraft Entry: first – Gippsland Hills Group.

H and HI Cup for Group Home Industries Entry: first – South Western Group.

Penny Wolswinkel of Kardella Branch won the Eliason Trophy for Embroidery, the Peck Trophy for Canvas Work, the McDonald Cup for the best Handcrafts Exhibit in the Exhibition, and Green Stars for her Canvas work, Japanese embroidery and cross stitch.

Green Stars are given for the most exceptional work of the highest standard; only seven were awarded at this year’s exhibition.

Marilyn Mackie of Meeniyan Branch won the Home Industries equivalent of a Green Star, one of only three awarded this year, for her plain sponge.

Marilyn also won the Individual Aggregate for her cooking and preserves, and the MacLeod Trophy for the best exhibit in Home Industries.

Her granddaughters Jasmin Mackie (secondary) and Ruby Mackie (primary) won the Home Industries Aggregate Certificates for their respective levels.

Ruby, aged 10, also won two prizes in the adult sections, second for her scones and third for any other cookery.

The Margaret Hyde Trophy for the best exhibit in Patchwork, Appliqué and Quilting, named in honour of Mrs Margaret Hyde of Woorayl Branch, was won by Anne Powell of Webbcona Branch in Ballarat Group.