CWA exhibition wows

THE 63rd Country Women’s Association Creative Arts Exhibition was a huge success in Loch over the weekend.

Bass Group CWA branches put together some incredible displays, showcasing the finest in local handcraft design and cookery.

Saturday was a big day for Loch’s Lois Jackson, who was honoured for her 40 years of service to the CWA.

Ms Jackson has had many roles in the Loch CWA branch, including president, vice president, group secretary and flower secretary.

She is also well known for her cooking skills, having won the cookery aggregate 13 times.

Woodleigh Vale’s Dikki Dikkenburg celebrated the most success on the day, taking home awards for best wool and wool blend handicraft and best flower exhibits.

The branches also worked as teams to produce the best displays.

The Helen Bell Perpetual Trophy was won by Glen Alvie, followed by Loch and Cowes. The theme of this year’s display was ‘childhood memories’ and included precious items such as books, toys, and photos.

The Florence Gunson Memorial Trophy was won by Cowes, followed by Woodleigh Vale and Loch. The theme for this display was ‘farmyard’ and called on branch members to produce five handcrafted pieces, including long stitch, knitted, and cross stitch pieces.

The Lucy Greaves Memorial Trophy was won by Grantville, followed by Woodleigh Vale and Coronet Bay. In this section, branch members had to produce five pieces of different handcrafts and pull the display together by colour.

All displays were judged on presentation.

This year’s aggregate was won by Grantville with 355 points, followed by Woodleigh Vale with 315 points, Glen Alvie with 136 points, Loch with 132 points, Coronet Bay with 105 points and Cowes with 61 points.

Bass Group’s Gwenda Swan said there were around 850 entries this year.

The special guests on the day were Bass Coast Shire Council mayor Cr Pamela Rothfield and South Gippsland Shire Council mayor Cr Ray Argento.

Cr Rothfield opened the event.

“I have always been extremely fond of the CWA. I think the CWA cookbooks are dear to all our hearts, and I am always happy to support the Bass Group,” she said.

“Council values everything the CWA do, and this exhibition is something to be proud of.”