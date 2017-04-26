CWA exhibits talent

THE Gippsland Hills Group of Country Women’s Association (CWA) branches held its 63rd exhibition of handicrafts, art and home industries in Mirboo North Hall on Saturday.

There are 11 branches in the Gippsland Hills Group.

The day branches include Bena, Inverloch, Kardella, Korumburra, Leongatha, Meeniyan, Mirboo and Woorayl.

Evening branches are Leongatha Twilight, Poowong and District and Mirboo North Night Owls.

The group has 174 members, including 16 junior members.

“Membership is growing, especially in the evening branches,” Meeniyan branch member Heather Scott said.

One hundred and 13 members participated in the exhibition, with 829 individual entries and 29 branch entries, in 218 sections in 17 classes.

“Handicraft, art and home industries entries were judged by qualified CWA judges who come from other parts of the state to judge the exhibition,” Ms Scott said.

Local judges were invited to judge photography, and the horticultural sections were judged by judges from the Royal Horticultural Society of Victoria.

Mirboo North Night Owl Pat NcNamara played the role as the exhibition convenor, Meeniyan’s Evelyn Paterson was chief steward, Woorayl’s Samantha Wearne was the ticket secretary and Jillian Matthies from the Mirboo North Night Owls branch is the group president of Gippsland Hills Group.

Meeniyan branch won first place in the branch awards aggregate with 588 points, Woorayl branch received second place on 580 points and Inverloch branch came third with 430 points.

Special commendation was awarded to Korumburra, Meeniyan, Mirboo and Woorayl branches as every member participated in the exhibition.

First place in the individual aggregate, and winner of the Elinor Scott individual aggregate cup, was Maryke Dann of Bena branch.

In second place was Marilyn Mackie of Meeniyan branch and in third place was Patricia Griggs of Inverloch branch.

Best exhibit award winners are:

knitting, crochet, lace and handkerchiefs award, Heather Bennett, Woorayl branch;

sewing, patchwork, appliqué and quilts award, Judith Hohnston, Mirboo North Night Owls branch;

embroidery and canvas work award, Penny Wolswinkel, Kardella branch;

toys and dolls award, Margaret Hyde, Woorayl branch;

craft award, Maryke Dann, Bena branch;

art award, Theresa Bateman, Woorayl branch;

photography award, Ellen-Jane Browne, Leongatha Twilight branch;

jams, jellies and preserves award, Maryke Dann, Bena branch;

cookery award, Lynnette Andrews, Mirboo branch;

floral art award, Marilyn Mackie, Meeniyan branch; and

cut flowers and containers of plants award, Lesley Beakley, Inverloch branch.

Neighbouring groups awards: handcraft went to Margaret De Niese, Yarram branch and cookery, Barbara Kerby, Loch branch.