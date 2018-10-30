Cycling for change

INVERLOCH residents and former Footscray players Colin Boyd and Cameron Wright will be cycling for the Neil Sachse Foundation.

The ride will raise funds for research into spinal injuries.

Twenty riders will start in Adelaide on November 26, ride to Hahndorf and return to Adelaide on November 28.

Neil Sachse was left a quadriplegic following an on field collision in an AFL match in 1975 with the Footscray Football Club.

The injury – and his response since – has made a positive contribution to the lives of many.

He has devoted his life to supporting research into supporting people with spinal cord injury in the hope they will walk again.

He established the Neil Sachse Centre for Spinal Cord Research, which works within the South Australia Health and Medical Research Institute.

The institute and the Neil Sachse Foundation initiated Project Discovery, which is a three year research program requiring $1 million to create a world first imaging system to better diagnose the extent of spinal cord injuries.

Around $300,000 has been raised since the cycling challenge began.

In addition, the funds raised will allow the honing, development and creation of newer technologies to treat the damaged spinal cord.

“Neil is now 43 years old and they are still using the pin prick by way of diagnosis. They are still using the same primitive method. These funds will go towards providing research to develop better ways of diagnosing and treating spinal cord injuries,” Mr Boyd said.

“So many people in our community play sport and this could happen to any one of us. I believe this foundation needs to be greatly supported to give people every chance of treatment and getting back to their way of life.”

Each cyclist is expected to raise $3000 for Neil Sachse’s research project.

The Western Bulldogs Past Players Association has generously donated $1500 to each of the Inverloch riders.

Donations from the community are welcome and can be made to the cyclists’ online funding pages.