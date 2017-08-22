Tuesday, August 22nd, 2017 | Posted by

Cyclists ride in to future

LEONGATHA’S velodrome is in desperate need of repair to ensure track cycling continues to remain a sport of choice in South Gippsland.
Leongatha Cycling Club will seek a $10,000 major grant from South Gippsland Shire Council to undertake test repairs of the track.
Club president Mark Bensley is now preparing the grant application and the club will also contribute $10,000.
The club aims to test a repair process after another process entailing lifting the panels by injecting foam did not work.
Built in 1977-78, the track has already outlived its original lifespan of 30 years.
Mr Bensley and treasurer Steve Wilson presented their velodrome assessment and club strategic plan to council last Wednesday.
“In the last five to 10 years, the velodrome has deteriorated significantly due to the age of the concrete structure,” Mr Bensley said.
The track is still usable but must be improved for the sake of riders’ safety.
“All facilities at the velodrome have got to the stage where they need bigger money thrown at them and we just have not got that sort of money,” Mr Wilson said.
Lights at the velodrome have been in operation for 30 years and are now tilted. New lights will cost $28,000.
The club now has 67 members and is always seeking additional cyclists, even those who do not wish to race, as well as juniors.
The club may one day bring back the successful former cycling carnival to Leongatha. That event attracted up to 5000 people in the past.
Mayor Cr Ray Argento asked if the club could recoup some money spent on track works by holding events. Mr Wilson said that was possible but past events had not made significant money.
While the club focuses on track and road racing, Mr Bensley noted the surface of the Great Southern Rail Trail was so good it was suitable for cycling club members to take their road bikes on.
Council funded the club’s strategic plan with a community grant earlier this year and the plan was written with the help of Hands On Community Solutions.

Riding to the future: from left, South Gippsland Shire Council’s community strengthening coordinator Ned Dennis, deputy mayor Cr Maxine Kiel, Cr Don Hill, Leongatha Cycling Club treasurer Steve Wilson and president Mark Bensley, and Cr Meg Edwards with the club’s strategic plan.

